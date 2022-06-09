/ 06.09.2022
Rich Homie Quan appears on an all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss becoming an independent artist, the reason he stays off of social media, fatherhood and much more. Watch!
Des Gray & Al Nuke on the decline of classic Black films & more | 'Big Facts'
On the latest episode of “Big Facts,” Des Gray & Al Nuke discuss trying to succeed ...
Too Short on his rap persona & hip hop being "a gift" | 'Big Facts'
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” West Coast icon Too Short discusses his contributions ...
Wallstreet Trapper on prison, investing, and starting his own farm | 'Big Facts'
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Wallstreet Trapper talks learning financial literacy in prison, ...
Young Dro on Atlanta's hip hop scene, substance abuse and rehab | 'Big Facts'
Rapper Young Dro hits up the “Big Facts” podcast to discuss his influence on the ...