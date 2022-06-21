Sean “Diddy” Combs and his many business endeavors are creating a lasting pathway for the Black community to build generational wealth and gain permanent global visibility, and not just on Juneteenth.

With his Combs Enterprises, the music mogul-entrepreneur and his team have built platforms to empower Black people through financial literacy programs on REVOLT, as well as investments in Black-owned businesses.

Speaking with Cheddar News in a recent interview, Combs Enterprises President Tarik Brooks said, “It’s very important to walk the walk. So for us, we take pride in the fact that over 63 percent of our spending goes to Black-owned businesses.” Last year in an open letter, Diddy admonished major corporations for manipulating Black culture for a profit, yet still only investing crumbs in Black brands.

While still too early to make an official announcement, Brooks shared that Combs Enterprises will lend a hand in helping more creatives get access to resources. The executive said they are “taking an innovative kind of turn on a WeWork shared space model, but what we’ll do is incorporate all those creatives into opportunities throughout our entire [Combs Enterprises] portfolio, creating that long term relationship.”

“We do our part to support these businesses every day and that becomes even more important in a rough economic situation,” continued Brooks. “He (Diddy) is genuinely committed to using his platform, his network, his resources, his reach, to empower and uplift Black people every day.”

With Juneteenth an official holiday — and arguably another capitalist opportunity to make money off the culture — Brooks added that, now more than ever, he hopes people are inspired to reflect on the resilience and contributions Black people have made in this county; one that’s systemic racism has impacted every facet of life.

“We’re still here,” he added. “We’re still fighting and we’re still thriving all while providing the soul to everything that is creative in American culture.”