Sean “Diddy” Combs and Yung Miami spent Thanksgiving Day serving meals to over 3,000 people in need at The Caring Place in Miami.

With all his philanthropic work and business initiatives, Diddy continues to focus on underserved communities, especially during the holiday season. “This Thanksgiving, it’s important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate so they know they’re not alone or forgotten,” the “Gotta Move On” hitmaker said in a press release. “The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission has been doing incredible work for over 100 years supporting those in need, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to partner with them, Caresha, and my family to bless the city this holiday season.”

Diddy’s daughters — Chance Combs, D’Lila Combs, and Jessie Combs — also helped out at the event alongside Yung Miami’s son, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. In addition to serving Thanksgiving meals, they also provided clothes, hygiene products, medical care, and haircuts to those in need.

The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission is a charitable organization that has served the Miami community for over 100 years. Their Miami-Dade and Broward Centers serve over 1,300 men, women, and children every day. Their mission is to transform the lives of homeless men, women, and children through comprehensive residential programs to effect lasting change and empower them to be productive members of society. They provide food, shelter, substance abuse treatment, education, computer literacy, job placement, healthcare, spiritual development, and housing with Christian love, compassion, and encouragement.

Diddy is the founder of Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, with campuses in Harlem and the Bronx in New York as well as Hartford, Connecticut. In 2021, he partnered with the agency WME to launch the Excellence Program, a development course for aspiring entertainment executives from underrepresented communities.