On Sunday (Jan. 1), Russell Wilson got emotional while thanking his Denver Broncos teammates for their recent support on social media, following their week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It meant the world to me because I give my all every day,” the football quarterback said at a press conference. “I don’t know anything less. I’m grateful for these guys because they work their butts off, and for them to have my back means the world to me. Jerry [Jeudy] works at his craft every day, and Kendall [Hinton], K.J. [Hamler], Tim [Patrick] and Courtland [Sutton], all of those guys do. All I want to do is help this team win and us find a way to do it. I know we’re going to overcome all of those obstacles and I’m not going to blink because I know who I am,” he continued.

Russell Wilson got emotional postgame. Had tears in his eyes after being asked about the guys on the team that stood up for him this week. pic.twitter.com/VjMvl7eqhI — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023

The 34-year-old father of two was painted in a negative light by reporters these past few days and Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler were among his teammates to stick up for him. After Shannon Sharpe went off on Wilson regarding his recent plays on “First Take,” there were reports he had his “own office and private parking spot at the Broncos’ facility.”

Unc Shannon sharpe reacts to Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett & goes off on Russell Wilson again 😭 pic.twitter.com/oME8tYKYHQ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 27, 2022

In Wilson’s defense, Jeudy tweeted, “I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my [boy] Russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more than Russ.”

“Y’all really trying to bring this man down,” Hamler added on Twitter. “Russ is the most dedicated and hard-working teammate I have had. And y’all wanna bring up this to put him under. Man stop it. 3ski a legend in my eyes. I understand this season isn’t the way we wanted nor anybody wanted,” he said.

The Super Bowl champion joined the Denver Broncos in 2022. He previously played his first 10 seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos are currently 4-12 this season.

I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ 💯 https://t.co/G8sTe3Hllg — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 29, 2022