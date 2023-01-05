As previously reported by REVOLT, the NFL came to a halt after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a heart attack in the middle of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (Jan. 2). Currently, he remains in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. In addition to the outpouring of support received from peers both in interviews and on social media, a GoFundMe that Hamlin created for a community toy drive two years ago has ballooned to over $7 million.

Yesterday (Jan. 4), President Joe Biden spoke to reporters about the unfortunate incident prior to his departure from Kentucky. He both revealed that a conversation took place with Hamlin’s parents about the emergency and provided thoughts on whether or not professional football is too dangerous:

“No, look — the idea that you’re gonna have, you got guys that are 6’8”, 340 pounds running a 4.8 40. I mean, you know, you hit somebody with that kind of force — now that’s not what happened here. But I just think… I don’t know how you avoid it. I think working like h**l on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But it is dangerous, you gotta just acknowledge it.”

REPORTER: Do you think the NFL's getting too dangerous? BIDEN: No look…I don't know how you avoid it [dangerous hits]. I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But…it is dangerous you've got to just acknowledge it. pic.twitter.com/ioHdnPDWk9 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 4, 2023

In response to Hamlin’s condition, the NFL released an official statement confirming that the Bills-Bengals game would not continue this week, and a future date is yet to be decided:

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. … NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed next week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.”