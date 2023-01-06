The Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed during a live televised football game can now breathe on his own. Damar Hamlin’s agent, Ira Turner, told The Associated Press via text that doctors removed his breathing tube, and the team said in a statement that he’s been able to communicate to his family and care team.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the release read. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

According to the Buffalos’ Twitter profile, the second-year pro also spoke to his teammates and coaches in the Bills’ team meeting, in which he made an appearance via FaceTime.

“Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you, boys.”

This update comes less than 24 hours after REVOLT reported that Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement.”

Yesterday (Jan. 5), doctors stated that Hamlin woke up for the first time on Wednesday (Jan. 4) night but was still in critical condition. The doctors said he couldn’t breathe on his own at the time, but he was neurologically intact, his lungs improved and he could move his hands and feet. He even asked the nurse a question.

Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the place that’s taking care of the defensive back, said during a Thursday press conference that Hamlin grabbed a clipboard and scribbled a note on a piece of paper.

“Did we win?” wrote the 24-year-old. “The answer is yes,” said Pitts. “Damar, you won. You won the game of life. That tells us that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home and that it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain,” he added.

Pitts also stated that yesterday is when Hamlin made “fairly remarkable” progression during his road to recovery. The doctor said, “This marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

On Monday (Jan. 2), Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of a live ESPN televised game. Hamlin stood up after making the hit but immediately fell to the turf. Subsequently, the paramedics rushed to the field and administered CPR multiple times. They then carried him off the field in an ambulance and rushed him to an Ohio hospital. The NFL suspended the game and they will not make it up.