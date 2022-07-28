Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally gunned down on Thursday (July 28). The Bogalusa Police Department made the announcement via Facebook. The 24-year-old and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., were both shot but Scott is in critical condition.

The statement read, “We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. Jay da Youngin, and close family member, Kenyatta Scott Sr.” Authorities continued, “We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition. Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

Before news of the rapper’s death broke, supporters began sending well-wishes and prayers to him. “Man, as a dad, I’m only posting these images to remind us what is at stake and who is impacted. Hoping JayDaYoungan [pulls through] on this Birthday anniversary of Flippa aka Young Dolph,” a fan tweeted. The post featured a picture of JayDaYoungan holding a baby, presumed to be his son.

Jay’s girlfriend, CaRena Vonchae, shared a touching tribute dedicated to the rapper. “Thank God my last words to you were I love you. I hope you know how much, [though]. I’m so hurt,” she began. Vonchae reminisced about the good time the couple shared. “One thing we could do is make each other smile, such a kind hearted sweet soul. The thing I admired about you most is you forgave, always,” Vonchae added. She ended her post by saying, “This gonna be so hard for me, but I know you would want me to be strong.” She also tweeted a message directed to their deceased child. She wrote, “Watch mazi for me up there baby, I love you forever.” We will keep you updated on Kenyatta Scott Sr.’s condition and the ongoing investigation.

