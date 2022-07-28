As previously reported by REVOLT, Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was killed yesterday (July 27). Both the 24-year-old and his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. were shot. Scott is currently in stable condition. The Bogalusa Police Department made the announcement via Facebook yesterday evening.

Before the news of JayDaYoungan’s death spread, fans began to send prayers his way. “Man, as a dad, I’m only posting these images to remind us what is at stake and who is impacted. Hoping JayDaYoungan [pulls through] on this Birthday anniversary of Flippa aka Young Dolph,” a fan tweeted. In the post, there are photos of the late Young Dolph with his girlfriend and their two children. The Black family smiles as they stand together. There are also pictures of JayDaYoungan holding a small baby, believed to be his son. Hours after news of the shooting, Bogalusa police confirmed JayDaYoungan’s death.

“We can now identify the [victim] as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. [JayDaYoungan],” they wrote. Officials added, “Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries.” New York rapper $not, also 24, shared his disbelief online: “Damn, not JayDaYoungan, bro.” Other fans reflected on the young artist’s body of work. “This JayDaYoungan verse [was] his best [for real]. Talking to himself [about] fighting addiction and his struggles,” a fan tweeted along with the music video for “Taking Over.” Another person added, “We bumping JayDaYoungan all day.”

Jay’s girlfriend CaRena Vonchae also shared a touching message following his untimely death. “Thank God my last words to you were I love you. I hope you know how much, [though]. I’m so hurt,” she began. She reminisced about happier times with the Louisiana native. “One thing we could do is make each other smile, such a kind hearted sweet soul. The thing I admired about you most is you forgave, always,” Vonchae added. She ended her post by saying, “This gonna be so hard for me, but I know you would want me to be strong.”

We will continue to keep those close to him and his family in our thoughts.

Damn not JayDaYoungan bro. — $NOT (@snot) July 28, 2022

Man as a dad I'm only posting these images to remind us what is at stake and who is impacted. Hoping JayDaYoungan pull thru on this Birthday anniversary of Flippa aka Young Dolph🐬 pic.twitter.com/bDzwCZk8FJ — ricogucci24 (@ricogucci24) July 28, 2022

You Just Had To Be There…. RIP Jaydayoungan pic.twitter.com/uVDZsLU6GJ — Real Nigga Quezzy💯✊🏿 (@QuezzyQuez707) July 28, 2022

Jaydayoungan’s girlfriend reacts to his passing. 💔 pic.twitter.com/P5cEq5D04F — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) July 28, 2022

R.I.P. JayDaYoungan, we aren’t going to forget about this classic. pic.twitter.com/5K5cAtPB5p — Excuse My Ignorance (@Preacher__Man) July 28, 2022

Every day that goes by, this Boosie clip makes more and more sense. RIP JayDaYoungan 🕊 pic.twitter.com/mmZ4GUhXKE — RemixdMag (@RemixdMag) July 28, 2022

We bumping JayDaYoungan all day — Why So Serious? 🃏 (@mkidd20soccer) July 28, 2022

Damn rip JayDaYoungan bro was on repeat in my high school year pic.twitter.com/B1IVGSkpil — moblowin (@moblowin) July 28, 2022

💔prays for his son @JayDaYoungan keep your loved ones close pic.twitter.com/7HM6vNZhrE — ripjaydayoungan (@dirtymemed) July 28, 2022