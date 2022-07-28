As previously reported by REVOLT, JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). According to the city’s police department, the 24-year-old rising star succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a hospital. His father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was also shot and is currently in stable condition.

Taking to Instagram, JayDaYoungan’s girlfriend CaRena Vonchae shared an emotional message following the rapper’s untimely death:

“Thank God my last words to you were I love you, I hope you know how much tho…. Im so hurt bae, how could you leave me like that … I would’ve never left you …. EVER , one thing we could do is make each other smile, such a kind hearted sweet soul… the thing I admired about you most is you forgave, always… and that’s all that really matters bby.. That’s what God wants the most out of everyone so I know you made him proud…”

She continued by mentioning another loved one lost:

“First mazi now you ion know how I can keep going… im sooooo hurt… my best friend, my headache, my husband, my everything, my baby, you didn’t deserve this… i still can’t believe it …. Watch over mazi for me my love! I’ll never forget you or what we had.. fell in love with you the first day I met you… and haven’t been a day without talking since… this gonna be so hard for me …. but I know you would want me to be strong… I’ll try but ion kno bae…”

Back in 2019, JayDaYoungan — real name Javorius Scott — released the mixtape Misunderstood, which stands at his most successful project to date. Since then, the Atlantic Records signee kept his momentum going with his debut LP Baby23 and follow-up mixtape 23 Is Back in 2020 and 2021, respectively. More recently, this year spawned the two EPs Scarred and All Is Well. You can view the aforementioned Instagram post below.