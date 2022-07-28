Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed on Wednesday (July 27). The 24-year-old rapper was shot alongside his father in Bogalusa, LA. The news was confirmed by the Bogalusa police department on their official Facebook account.

“On Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at 5:50 pm the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue,” they wrote on Facebook. “Officers responded and found that one victim had been transported by POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to OLA ER. Their condition cannot be released at this time.”

As more information became available, the account was updated to share more details of the shooting.

“We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. Jay da Youngin, and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr.,” the police statement reads. “We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition. Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

Later in the evening, the police department posted further updates. It appears that the shooting took place on Marshall Richardson Road after 7:00 p.m.

“While working a chaotic scene at the hospital, and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7:00 pm. In that case a vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting. The occupants were not hit. Detectives are also actively working that crime scene. This is a very fluid situation and the information we can release is limited at this time. Our Officers are working diligently to identify the subjects responsible for these crimes. We have several outside agencies assisting at this time.”

JayDaYoungan rose to prominence after the release of “Interstate” which reached over four million views on YouTube within a month of its release. Other popular songs by the rapper include “23 Island,” “Thot Thot,” and “Elimination.” His debut album Misunderstood peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200.