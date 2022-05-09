While many were peacefully celebrating Mother’s Day yesterday (May 8), Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was being held back by NBA officials as he tried to protect the women in his life.

Last night was Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-final series with the Suns against the Dallas Mavericks and what should have been a fun family outing quickly turned into a terrible situation.

Video posted to social media showed Paul being restrained as he tried to make his way into the crowd while yelling at a young fan who was being escorted out.

“Hey, hey, I’ll see you later, I’ll see you later,” the 12-time NBA All-Star can be heard telling the young fan.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!!” Paul tweeted after the incident.

According to sources, the fan allegedly physically assaulted Paul’s wife and mother in front of the couple’s children at the game.

Dave McMenamin — an NBA reporter for ESPN — tweeted, “A source familiar with Chris Paul’s tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul’s wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul’s kids witnessed it. ‘They felt very unsafe,’ the source said.”

A spokesperson for the Mavericks told CNN, “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

Fans seemed to be shocked that the incident took place.

Public Enemy rapper Chuck D responded to a tweet of the video saying, “Wtf!? Idk what this dreamed up privilege given these NEWGENS of USA to think they can say anything & do anything to anybody anytime … but it’s reminiscent of a century ago.”

Another user said, “So you’re telling me a teenager just assaulted Chris Paul’s family and the worst punishment he got was ejection from the stadium???? Ban this kid from all NBA games/events for the rest of his life. Athletes are real people with real families.”

The Suns lost 111-101 to the Mavericks in last night’s game.

