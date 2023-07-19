Days Of Summer Cruise Fest made its return to sea for this year’s 4th of July weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The third annual event took place from Sunday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 5 on the Norwegian Sky. The nearly 2,000-passenger ship sailed from Miami, Florida and made two stops in the Bahamas — Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau. Attendees were able to enjoy three days of unlimited food sponsored by DJ Khaled’s The Licking, parties, comedy shows, a slew of different workshops, and a lineup of celebrity performances from Lil Baby, Jeezy, Fat Joe, and Sexyy Red. Among the star-studded attendees were Yung Miami of City Girls, Pierre “Pee” Thomas of Quality Control, Trick Daddy, and Byron Messia.
Day 1
Onboarding in Miami started off with a sail away pool party hosted by Massive B and HOLLYWOOD Bay Bay. Future was supposed to give an opening performance, but, unfortunately, the Atlanta rapper was unable to attend. As a replacement, guests enjoyed two different pajama and lingerie parties happening at the same time.
Day 2
Before the day got wild, every morning started off with a hip hop workout class. The cruise made a stop at Norwegian’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, where attendees enjoyed some fun in the beaming sun. Sexyy Red had everyone on the beach turning up, as she performed some of her singles like “Pound Town,” “SkeeYee,” and “Looking For The H**s (Ain’t My Fault),” just to name a few. Later on, when everyone got back on the ship, Fat Joe also gave a performance. He took the crowd back to the old days with some of his hits like “All The Way Up” and “Lean Back.” There was also karaoke and a hilarious hip hop comedy show going on at other decks. Candyce Haynes, Larry Dogg and Thatboyfunny left the audience in stitches. Of course, the night ended with more parties and drinks.
Day 3
The ship made a stop in Nassau, where attendees were able to get out to be tourists for a day and participate in excursions. Sexyy Red made an appearance at a mental wellness workshop, which was hosted by Melissa Duncan and Jihan Gabart, the founders of SoMypolar. The nonprofit organization plays a role in servicing the mental health community. Jeezy took the stage at the pool deck that afternoon and performed some of his greatest hits for the crowd. As the attendees geared up for the grand finale, which was Lil Baby’s 4th of July All-White Concert, they continued to enjoy the soul food buffet made by chefs from The Licking. Dinner was clearly great because the line was around the kitchen. When it was time for Lil Baby to hit the stage, the crowd went crazy. The 28-year-old rapper performed some of his biggest hits, including “Close Friends,” “California Breeze,” “Forever,” and “Girls Want Girls.” After his set, the night ended with a series of after-parties as the cruise sailed back to Miami.
The previous Days Of Summer Cruise Fest took place in 2019 on Carnival’s Victory ship and included performances from stars like Cardi B, City Girls, Post Malone, DaBaby, Dej Loaf, and more.
