Photo: Roger da Silva via Creative Currency
By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.19.2023

Days Of Summer Cruise Fest made its return to sea for this year’s 4th of July weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third annual event took place from Sunday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 5 on the Norwegian Sky. The nearly 2,000-passenger ship sailed from Miami, Florida and made two stops in the Bahamas — Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau. Attendees were able to enjoy three days of unlimited food sponsored by DJ Khaled’s The Licking, parties, comedy shows, a slew of different workshops, and a lineup of celebrity performances from Lil Baby, Jeezy, Fat Joe, and Sexyy Red. Among the star-studded attendees were Yung Miami of City Girls, Pierre “Pee” Thomas of Quality Control, Trick Daddy, and Byron Messia.

Day 1

Onboarding in Miami started off with a sail away pool party hosted by Massive B and HOLLYWOOD Bay Bay. Future was supposed to give an opening performance, but, unfortunately, the Atlanta rapper was unable to attend. As a replacement, guests enjoyed two different pajama and lingerie parties happening at the same time.

Day 2

Before the day got wild, every morning started off with a hip hop workout class. The cruise made a stop at Norwegian’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, where attendees enjoyed some fun in the beaming sun. Sexyy Red had everyone on the beach turning up, as she performed some of her singles like “Pound Town,” “SkeeYee,” and “Looking For The H**s (Ain’t My Fault),” just to name a few. Later on, when everyone got back on the ship, Fat Joe also gave a performance. He took the crowd back to the old days with some of his hits like “All The Way Up” and “Lean Back.” There was also karaoke and a hilarious hip hop comedy show going on at other decks. Candyce Haynes, Larry Dogg and Thatboyfunny left the audience in stitches. Of course, the night ended with more parties and drinks.

Day 3

The ship made a stop in Nassau, where attendees were able to get out to be tourists for a day and participate in excursions. Sexyy Red made an appearance at a mental wellness workshop, which was hosted by Melissa Duncan and Jihan Gabart, the founders of SoMypolar. The nonprofit organization plays a role in servicing the mental health community. Jeezy took the stage at the pool deck that afternoon and performed some of his greatest hits for the crowd. As the attendees geared up for the grand finale, which was Lil Baby’s 4th of July All-White Concert, they continued to enjoy the soul food buffet made by chefs from The Licking. Dinner was clearly great because the line was around the kitchen. When it was time for Lil Baby to hit the stage, the crowd went crazy. The 28-year-old rapper performed some of his biggest hits, including “Close Friends,” “California Breeze,” “Forever,” and “Girls Want Girls.” After his set, the night ended with a series of after-parties as the cruise sailed back to Miami.

The previous Days Of Summer Cruise Fest took place in 2019 on Carnival’s Victory ship and included performances from stars like Cardi B, City Girls, Post Malone, DaBaby, Dej Loaf, and more.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fat Joe
Jeezy
Lil Baby
Rap
Sexyy Red

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

ASAP Rocky to return with new single "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

Lil Durk reportedly cancels upcoming festival performances and postpones tour as he continues to recover from health issues

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.19.2023

JT launches website ahead of new clothing line

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

Las Vegas police issue search warrant for home in connection with the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Snoop Dogg and E-40 link up to create the "Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon" cookbook with over 65 recipes

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Fredo connects with Tiggs Da Author for "Scoreboard" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Latto officially debuts her limited-time meal collaboration with Wingstop

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

YG, Tyga, and Saweetie announce "Str8 To The Klub Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Doja Cat reveals that her new music will be nothing like the old projects

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.18.2023

Nas unveils 'Magic 2' artwork and release date

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Musicians Syndicate cancels Travis Scott pyramids event, claims he doesn't represent "the cultural identity of the Egyptian people"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Tour Tales | Annie Devine shares how Drakeo The Ruler wanted to be remembered

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.18.2023

Lil Tjay announces "Beat The Odds Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

ASAP Rocky to return with new single "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

Lil Durk reportedly cancels upcoming festival performances and postpones tour as he continues to recover from health issues

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.19.2023

JT launches website ahead of new clothing line

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

Las Vegas police issue search warrant for home in connection with the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Snoop Dogg and E-40 link up to create the "Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon" cookbook with over 65 recipes

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Fredo connects with Tiggs Da Author for "Scoreboard" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Latto officially debuts her limited-time meal collaboration with Wingstop

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

YG, Tyga, and Saweetie announce "Str8 To The Klub Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Doja Cat reveals that her new music will be nothing like the old projects

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.18.2023

Nas unveils 'Magic 2' artwork and release date

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Musicians Syndicate cancels Travis Scott pyramids event, claims he doesn't represent "the cultural identity of the Egyptian people"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Tour Tales | Annie Devine shares how Drakeo The Ruler wanted to be remembered

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.18.2023

Lil Tjay announces "Beat The Odds Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
News

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes