Days Of Summer Cruise Fest made its return to sea for this year’s 4th of July weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third annual event took place from Sunday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 5 on the Norwegian Sky. The nearly 2,000-passenger ship sailed from Miami, Florida and made two stops in the Bahamas — Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau. Attendees were able to enjoy three days of unlimited food sponsored by DJ Khaled’s The Licking, parties, comedy shows, a slew of different workshops, and a lineup of celebrity performances from Lil Baby, Jeezy, Fat Joe, and Sexyy Red. Among the star-studded attendees were Yung Miami of City Girls, Pierre “Pee” Thomas of Quality Control, Trick Daddy, and Byron Messia.

Day 1

Onboarding in Miami started off with a sail away pool party hosted by Massive B and HOLLYWOOD Bay Bay. Future was supposed to give an opening performance, but, unfortunately, the Atlanta rapper was unable to attend. As a replacement, guests enjoyed two different pajama and lingerie parties happening at the same time.