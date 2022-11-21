Back in October, Jeezy and DJ Drama reunited for the mixtape SNOFALL, a 17-song offering with features from Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. It was a top 10 success for the Atlanta-based duo, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 31,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Last Friday (Nov. 18), fans were treated to a new visual from that project for the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Don Cannon, and FNZ-produced “MJ Jeezy,” a stern reminder to anyone who forgot about the “Soul Survivor” rapper‘s past accomplishments:

“Drop Thug Motivation, he’s the No. 1 thug, icon s**t, heard he whip with one glove, said the shoes so flat, moonwalk on them b**ches, gotta use a brillo pad, white stuff on them dishes, back when I copped the Chevy, white guts on them b**ches, when I’m in the D, white buffs on them b**ches, fifty in the duffle bag and you know I’m gon’ move it, half a million in cash and a Rolex to prove it…”

The accompanying clip for “MJ Jeezy” comes courtesy of Pilot Industries and shows Jeezy paying a visit to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Viewers can spot him enjoying a full day with loved ones, including his wife Jeannie Mae and daughter Monaco.

SNOFALL arrived a couple of years after Jeezy’s 12th studio LP, The Recession 2, which contained 15 cuts and a wealth of contributions from Tamika Mallory, Yo Gotti, E-40, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, and Rick Ross. That project landed at No. 19 on the aforementioned chart with 28,000 first-week units. It also took the seventh spot on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Press play on “MJ Jeezy” below. If you missed it, you can stream SNOFALL in full here.