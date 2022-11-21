Photo: Video screenshot from Jeezy’s “MJ Jeezy”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.21.2022

Back in October, Jeezy and DJ Drama reunited for the mixtape SNOFALL, a 17-song offering with features from Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. It was a top 10 success for the Atlanta-based duo, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 31,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Last Friday (Nov. 18), fans were treated to a new visual from that project for the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Don Cannon, and FNZ-produced “MJ Jeezy,” a stern reminder to anyone who forgot about the “Soul Survivor” rapper‘s past accomplishments:

“Drop Thug Motivation, he’s the No. 1 thug, icon s**t, heard he whip with one glove, said the shoes so flat, moonwalk on them b**ches, gotta use a brillo pad, white stuff on them dishes, back when I copped the Chevy, white guts on them b**ches, when I’m in the D, white buffs on them b**ches, fifty in the duffle bag and you know I’m gon’ move it, half a million in cash and a Rolex to prove it…”

The accompanying clip for “MJ Jeezy” comes courtesy of Pilot Industries and shows Jeezy paying a visit to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Viewers can spot him enjoying a full day with loved ones, including his wife Jeannie Mae and daughter Monaco.

SNOFALL arrived a couple of years after Jeezy’s 12th studio LP, The Recession 2, which contained 15 cuts and a wealth of contributions from Tamika Mallory, Yo Gotti, E-40, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, and Rick Ross. That project landed at No. 19 on the aforementioned chart with 28,000 first-week units. It also took the seventh spot on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Press play on “MJ Jeezy” below. If you missed it, you can stream SNOFALL in full here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jeezy
Music Videos

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Bet On Black

Black is impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' unsurprisingly dominates the box office and much more

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office domination! We chat about the impact of the film ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy's Senior Advisor Corey Jacobs talks the Gift of Chess initiative and how the game can change lives

We talk to Corey Jacobs about the Gift of Chess initiative, which aims to expand ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
View More