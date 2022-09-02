It’s been 17 years since DJ Drama and Jeezy teamed up for the iconic mixtape Trap Or Die. Since then, both names have become synonymous with hip hop royalty, as both Gangsta Grillz and CTE World have stood firm as two of the biggest entities within the culture’s history. Today (Sept. 2), Drama and Jeezy reunite on the new single “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” a Helluva-produced offering that’s full of the clever rhymes that Jeezy has become well-known for:

“I ain’t gon’ hold you, feel like I got the world on my shoulders, remind me of weighin’ up them boulders, catch me in an all white Benz, chillin’ at the red light, top down and that motherf**ker gorgeous, what about that Royal Oak AP with the black face, yeah, that motherf**ker blacker than some Folgers, you rollin’ with a real one, all them b**ches really love me out hеre, like they lovе Soulja Slim in the Nolia, I ain’t gon’ hold you…”

“I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of JonnyRaw. The clip begins with a shot of Drama and Jeezy outside of Magic City in matching white supercars before switching to the two in a black-and-white setting with beautiful women.

It’s been two years since Jeezy liberated The Recession 2, the sequel to his pivotal third album The Recession. The Recession 2 contained 15 songs and additional features from Tamika Mallory, Yo Gotti, E-40, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, and Rick Ross. The 2020 release also peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200, proving that Jeezy remains more than relevant two decades from his inception.

Press play on DJ Drama and Jeezy’s “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” video below. If you missed it, you can also check out Drama’s “Forever” single with Fabolous, Jim Jones, Benny the Butcher, and Capella Grey here.