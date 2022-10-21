It’s official, the holidays have arrived early for all Jeezy fans! 2022 has been filled with a substantial amount of quality music and it is truly a beautiful thing to witness. If there is one thing about Snowman, he knows the perfect times to drop some much needed rap. In his case, he thrives at a high level during any season and he continues to show why he’s one of the greats with each release. When he hinted at retirement after his 10th major label album The Recession 2 back in 2020, Jeezy left fans with a bittersweet feeling. However, it did not take long for him to have a change of heart and today (Oct.21), the Atlanta legend reunites with the legendary DJ Drama for their latest Snofall Gangsta Grillz project.

I’m Here To Let Y’all Know That JEEZY & DJ DRAMA DID WTF THEY NEEDED TO DO ON THIS GANGSTA GRILLZ 📈🥶 — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 20, 2022

Snofall serves as Jeezy and Drama’s ninth Gangsta Grillz mixtape and it is truly some of his best work to date. With production from Justice L.E.A.G.U.E., D. Rich, Don Cannon and more, the sound quality on the project is nothing short of superb. With Mr 17.5 and Barack O’Drama doing what they do best at a very high level, Snofall deserves all of the praise it deserves.

To be quite frank, the Gangsta Grillz rollout sort of came out of nowhere — but it all worked out in Jeezy and Drama’s favor. All it took was for Jeezy to post a promo clip of the tape’s intro record (produced by Don Cannon) to his Instagram with the release date. This alone sent everyone into a frenzy.

Equipped with a total of 17 records, itis safe to say that Snofall is one of the hardest projects in Jeezy’s catalog and most definitely one of DJ Drama’s best Gangsta Grillz. Check it out now!