Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  10.21.2022

It’s official, the holidays have arrived early for all Jeezy fans! 2022 has been filled with a substantial amount of quality music and it is truly a beautiful thing to witness. If there is one thing about Snowman, he knows the perfect times to drop some much needed rap. In his case, he thrives at a high level during any season and he continues to show why he’s one of the greats with each release. When he hinted at retirement after his 10th major label album The Recession 2 back in 2020, Jeezy left fans with a bittersweet feeling. However, it did not take long for him to have a change of heart and today (Oct.21), the Atlanta legend reunites with the legendary DJ Drama for their latest Snofall Gangsta Grillz project.

Snofall serves as Jeezy and Drama’s ninth Gangsta Grillz mixtape and it is truly some of his best work to date. With production from Justice L.E.A.G.U.E., D. Rich, Don Cannon and more, the sound quality on the project is nothing short of superb. With Mr 17.5 and Barack O’Drama doing what they do best at a very high level, Snofall deserves all of the praise it deserves.

To be quite frank, the Gangsta Grillz rollout sort of came out of nowhere — but it all worked out in Jeezy and Drama’s favor. All it took was for Jeezy to post a promo clip of the tape’s intro record (produced by Don Cannon) to his Instagram with the release date. This alone sent everyone into a frenzy.

Equipped with a total of 17 records, itis safe to say that Snofall is one of the hardest projects in Jeezy’s catalog and most definitely one of DJ Drama’s best Gangsta Grillz. Check it out now!

Tags in this article:
Tags
DJ Drama
Jeezy
Mixtapes

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more

On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app

Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.17.2022
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
View More