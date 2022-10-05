Back in 2003, DJ Drama and Jeezy teamed up for their iconic Trap Or Die mixtape. Now, nearly two decades later, the two decided to join forces once again to present a brand new project titled Snofall. The forthcoming mixtape is officially set to make landfall on Oct. 21. Last month, they set the tone for Snofall with their “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” track, which shows off the unwavering musical chemistry between Jeezy and Drama:

I ain’t gon’ hold you, feel like I got the world on my shoulders, remind me of weighin’ up them boulders/ Catch me in an all white Benz, chillin’ at the red light, top down and that motherf**ker gorgeous/ What about that Royal Oak AP with the black face, yeah, that motherf**ker blacker than some Folgers/ You rollin’ with a real one, all them b**ches really love me out hеre, like they lovе Soulja Slim in the Nolia, I ain’t gon’ hold you

Jeezy’s last studio LP was 2020’s The Recession 2, which contained 15 songs and additional features from Tamika Mallory, Yo Gotti, E-40, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, and Rick Ross. Since then, the “Put On” rapper can be heard dishing out guest verses on recent tracks like “The Realest” by EST Gee, “Shoe Box” by BLEU, “Hood Go Crazy” by DaBoyDame, and more.

Just last month, DJ Drama partnered up with Symba for their joint mixtape titled Results Take Time. That project included a star-studded guestlist with names like Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and many others.

Check out Jeezy’s official Snofall announcement below and be sure to check back in with REVOLT for more updates about the forthcoming project.