Photo: ‘Snofall’ cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  10.05.2022

Back in 2003, DJ Drama and Jeezy teamed up for their iconic Trap Or Die mixtape. Now, nearly two decades later, the two decided to join forces once again to present a brand new project titled Snofall. The forthcoming mixtape is officially set to make landfall on Oct. 21. Last month, they set the tone for Snofall with their “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” track, which shows off the unwavering musical chemistry between Jeezy and Drama:

I ain’t gon’ hold you, feel like I got the world on my shoulders, remind me of weighin’ up them boulders/ Catch me in an all white Benz, chillin’ at the red light, top down and that motherf**ker gorgeous/ What about that Royal Oak AP with the black face, yeah, that motherf**ker blacker than some Folgers/ You rollin’ with a real one, all them b**ches really love me out hеre, like they lovе Soulja Slim in the Nolia, I ain’t gon’ hold you

Jeezy’s last studio LP was 2020’s The Recession 2, which contained 15 songs and additional features from Tamika Mallory, Yo Gotti, E-40, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, and Rick Ross. Since then, the “Put On” rapper can be heard dishing out guest verses on recent tracks like “The Realest” by EST Gee, “Shoe Box” by BLEU, “Hood Go Crazy” by DaBoyDame, and more.

Just last month, DJ Drama partnered up with Symba for their joint mixtape titled Results Take Time. That project included a star-studded guestlist with names like Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and many others.

Check out Jeezy’s official Snofall announcement below and be sure to check back in with REVOLT for more updates about the forthcoming project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jeezy

Tags in this article:
Tags
DJ Drama
Jeezy

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT Summit

2022 REVOLT Summit: Gucci Mane, Te'a Cooper and more incredible moments from day 2

Day two of the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T made its mark in ATL on ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  09.26.2022
View More