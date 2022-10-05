Photo: Johnny Nunez/Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  10.05.2022

Currently, Freddie Gibbs is in the midst of a promo run for his new LP $oul $old $eparately. Yesterday, a snippet surfaced from the Indiana talent’s sit-down with Bootleg Kev, during which he revealed that he and Jeezy have reconciled after a longstanding feud:

“I seen Jeezy at the airport with his wife. I was wit’ my girl, and … I seen him, we shook hands and hugged and f**kin’ was just like, ‘Man, salute.’ It was just like, damn, it was a relief for both of us, I feel like. It was like a hug, we exchanged numbers and we both got on a plane and that was it. It was one of the most beautiful things ever, I think.”

Gibbs also revealed that while he was already at peace with his and Jeezy’s relationship, seeing him in person felt necessary for closure:

“I been put it behind me, but I had to like … I had to see him [to really be at peace] … and then when you look back, man, that wasn’t really nothing, man. That was f**kin’ a music disagreement, you know what I mean? Like, I didn’t really have nothin’, you know, against Jeezy. I looked up to Jeezy. Jeezy one of my favorite rappers … I learned a lot from him. I learned really how to carry myself in this rap game by being around him.”

Last week, Gibbs’ $oul $old $eparately made landfall with 15 tracks and additional contributions from Pusha T, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Music Soulchild, and Scarface. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to land within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 with just over 20,000 first-week album-equivalent units. Check out Freddie Gibbs’ interview with Bootleg Kev below.

