There’s no secret that Freddie Gibbs is one of the purest lyricists in the game today. Although he’s been pretty consistent his entire career, it seems like he finally started to get his proper credit through recent years. He’s spent a bulk of this year and last year in feuds with Benny The Butcher and Akademiks, but that did not slow him down in the slightest bit when it comes to the music. Fans have been waiting patiently for another release from Freddie Kane since his critically acclaimed collaboration album Alfredo with the living legend Alchemist back in 2020. Today (Sept. 30), the Grammy-nominated rapper drops off his highly anticipated Soul Sold Separately album.

Freddie Gibbs About To Drop AOTY Contender Tonight Btw. — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) September 29, 2022

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, real rap has been restored back its glory and more ears have gravitated towards actual bars since we spent more than a year in the house instead of outside in clubs etc. As we enter the last leg of 2022, Freddie Gordy picked the perfect time drop some much needed heat and without a doubt, it should be in everyone’s album of the year contenders.

As part of the album’s promo run, Gibbs hosted a private listening in select cities where he gave fans an early listen to the project while they watched a simple, yet intriguing visualizer that only enhanced the listening experience. He also took a trip to Funk Flex at Hot 97 to deliver some lethal bars over the classic Amerie “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” instrumental.

Equipped with 15 records in total, Freddie Gibbs put together one hell of a project with some solid features and even better production. Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha-T, Musiq Soulchild & the legendary Scarface handle the lyrical help. On the flipside, producers like Alchemist, Jake One, Justice L.E.A.G.U.E., James Blake and more carry the torch for the sound.

Check out SSS now!