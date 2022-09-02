Today (Sept. 2), Freddie Gibbs unleashes his new single “Too Much,” which boasts an assist from Moneybagg Yo. The song is a preview from $oul $old $eparately, the Grammy-nominated artist’s highly anticipated Warner Records debut album, due Sept. 30. The accompanying video showcases Gibbs’ journey through a casino in the ultimate caper story, paying homage to classic heist films. On the track, he spits about his high-profile lifestyle:

Rocks in a n***a wrist, too much (Yeah), forgiatos on a Bent’, too much (Yeah)/ 42, my n***a sip, too much (Yeah), I done hit another n***a b**ch, too much (Yeah)/ N***a got way too many enemies, they gotta be chewed up, n***a with the monkey diamonds they never could fool us/ Backstage at these shows, these h**s gon’ choose up, ATL to the Chi’, these h**s get flewed up

Michael Jackson, Michael Tyson, know a n***a gotta beat it, hit the p**sy undisputed and the head was undefeated/ Once I hit another city, then the number get deleted, hit the p**sy undisputed and this pimpin’ undefeated/ Got a quarter ounce of rock up in my pocket

Earlier in 2022, the Indiana-bred rapper released his “Ice Cream” single featuring Rick Ross. Outside of music, Gibbs also made the jump to the big screen, starring in the award-winning feature film Down with the King, and appearing on TV shows like 50 Cent’s “Power Book IV: Force” and Peacock’s “Bust Down.”

Prior to that, Gibbs connected with The Alchemist back in 2020 to create the critically acclaimed Alfredo, a 10-track album that came with collaborations alongside Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Tyler, the Creator, and Conway the Machine.

Be sure to press play on Freddie Gibbs’ brand new “Too Much” single from his forthcoming $oul $old $eparately album down below.