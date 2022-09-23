Photo: “Dark Hearted” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.23.2022

On Sept. 30, Freddie Gibbs will unleash his $oul $old $eparately album. Fans already received an initial preview at the top of this month with his “Too Much” release, which boasted an assist from Moneybagg Yo. Today (Sept. 23), the Indiana-bred rapper returned to keep his momentum going with a brand new single, “Dark Hearted.” Produced by James Blake, the freshly unleashed track sees Gibbs spitting some of his most introspective bars:

DEA and detectives, they got me cuffed on that ambulance, n***a, ain’t no solvin’ no murders, welcome to Murderland/ Send a hit and scratch off a hit, b**ch, I’m the murder man, pray the Lord put his hands on me/ And I know I took a risk with this s**t when I put my hands on it, all my enemies watchin’, they plot and plan on me/ They gon’ end up one of them dead homies/ ‘Cause how can n***as stand on it when it ain’t the truth? P**sy n***as ran on me when it’s time to shoot

$oul $old $eparately will contain 14 songs and a bonus track. The star-studded roster of guest features includes fellow emcees like Rick Ross, Pusha T, Offset, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Scarface. Additionally, Gibbs made sure R&B will be well-represented on the project, tapping in with Kelly Price, Musiq Soulchild, and Anderson .Paak for assists as well.

Outside of music, Gibbs also made the jump to the big screen within the last year, starring in the award-winning feature film Down with the King. He also previously appeared on TV shows like 50 Cent’s “Power Book IV: Force” and Peacock’s “Bust Down.”

Be sure to press play on “Dark Hearted” by Freddie Gibbs down below.

