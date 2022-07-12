Last month, Blxst unveiled his latest body of work Before You Go, which comes with 13 songs and collaborations alongside Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Today (July 12), the Cali star decided to bless the masses with a new visual from Before You Go for “Couldn’t Wait For It,” a Rick Ross-assisted cut that sees the two speaking on their paths to success:

Couldn’t wait for it, runnin’ out of pain storage, we was made for it, now we gettin’ paid for it/ Ayy, upstairs with the champagne pourin’, it’s just different when it’s a self-made story and I know I got more to prove, I wasn’t born to lose/ I can’t do mediocre, gotta be G.O.A.T approved, I would tell you to walk in ’em but you can’t afford the shoes

Settle if you wanna but I gotta be G.O.A.T approved, oh, I don’t really stress over pressure, I think big/ Who am I if I don’t take it further than Nip did? Had dreams of being an owner since this big/ Gotta set the bar even higher and switch gears

Before You Go follows Blxst‘s breakthrough EP No Love Lost, which was released in 2020 and consisted of eight smooth tracks for fans to enjoy. Months later, he would circle back to share a deluxe edition of No Love Lost with features from Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Bino Rideaux. 2021 then saw Blxst joining the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, and more as that year’s XXL Freshman class.

In additional exciting news, Blxst has announced a new global tour that will feature a 46-date trek across North America, Australia, and Germany. The journey kicks off tomorrow (July 13) in San Diego, CA.

Be sure to press play on Blxst’s “Couldn’t Wait For It” music video featuring Rick Ross down below.