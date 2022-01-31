On Friday (Jan. 28), Pink Sweat$ unveiled his brand new Pink Moon project. The short and sweet body of work features eight tracks and includes appearances from names like 6lack, Kirby, Tori Kelly, and Sabrina Claudio. Immediately following the release, Pink Sweat$ has tapped in with fellow R&B crowd favorite Blxst to deliver a live rendition of their collaboration “For Me” from the new project. On the song, Pink Sweat$ leads with his sweet vocals:

The moon don’t shine bright like this often, over pouring out like a faucet, reviving me/ That pain make you cautious, and my shoes, they got mileage/ My back on that wall and I’m still standing tall ’cause even in the darkness I can see/ What’s for me’s for me, it’s mine, it’s mine, it’s so clear to see/ So clear to see, yeah, I know what’s for me’s for me

Prior to this, Pink Sweat$ joined PnB Rock and Swae Lee for their collab track “Forever Never.” A few months ago, the R&B singer dropped his debut project PINK PLANET just in time to be the soundtrack for lovers everywhere on Valentine’s Day. PINK PLANET was preceded by singles like “Heaven,” and the R&B singer also unleashed the sweet visual for on of the project’s fan-favorite cuts “At My Worst” featuring Kehlani.

In terms of other recent collaborations, Blxst linked up with Wale and Murda Beatz for their brand new “One Shot” single earlier this month. A few months ago before that, Blxst treated fans to a surprise two-pack EP featuring Drakeo The Ruler and Russ. The pack is the first release since Blxst’s critically acclaimed debut project No Love Lost.

Be sure to press play on Pink Sweat$ brand new live performance of “For Me” featuring Blxst down below.