To enhance the release of Truth Be Told and keep the momentum rolling, the duo dropped off a new visual for the Blxst-assisted “Nice,” which sees production from P2J. In the new Teeeezy C.-directed video, the collaborators spend a day around some beautiful greenery and wonderful women as the lyrics serve as their back track:

I need a island girl, buy ya ice and pearls, are we lit? Yes, sir, I’ma show her the world, I want a African babe, with Italian taste, put her in those shades, she gon’ love my world/

I got a Persian spice, that’s habibi vibes, and a big G5, I could join her world, oh I make that money streamline, now she wanna be mine, wanna rock my world/ What you tellin’ me, little shorty? Why you dealin’, girl, with your hardest? How you like your breakfast in the mornin’? And do you like kickin’ off with some foreplay?

Truth Be Told follows Young T & Bugsey’s 2020 debut Plead The 5th, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Aitch (again), Morrisson, Fredo, and Headie One.

In terms of other recent collaborations, Blxst linked up with Wale and Murda Beatz for their brand new “One Shot” single earlier this month. A few months ago, Blxst treated fans to a surprise two-pack EP featuring Drakeo The Ruler and Russ. The pack is the first release since Blxst’s critically acclaimed debut project No Love Lost.

Press play Young T & Bugsey’s Truth Be Told music video for “Nice” with Blxst down below.