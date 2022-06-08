A few weeks ago, Blxst unveiled his latest body of work Before You Go, which comes with 13 songs and collaborations alongside Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Today (June 8), the Cali star decided to bless the masses with a new visual from Before You Go for “Be Forreal,” a smooth cut that sees him delivering lyrics about keeping the authenticity in a relationship:

You got me geeked up (Geeked, geeked, geeked), don’t play humble, I know you a freak, uh (Freak, freak, freak)/ Don’t make ’em like you, they went extinct, uh (Yeah-yeah, yeah) pull up to your trap to get my reup, that’s all me, uh/ Ayy, what’s the problem? (What’s the problem?) you say nothin’ but act like you got one (Yeah-yeah, yeah)

Act like you don’t want me, I am not dumb, dumb-dumb, dumb, you play hard to get but girl, I got you, I got, got, you, you/ Through the good, good-good, bad, ups and the downs/ I’ll still be here for you, let, let me cater to you/ She said I see how you move, don’t play me for no fool

Before You Go follows Blxst‘s breakthrough EP No Love Lost, which was released in 2020 and consisted of eight emotionally charged cuts for fans to enjoy. Months later, he would liberate a deluxe edition of No Love Lost with contributions from Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Bino Rideaux. 2021 then saw Blxst joining the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, and more as that year’s XXL Freshman class.

In additional exciting news, Blxst has announced a new global tour that will feature a 46-date trek across North America, Australia, and Germany.

Be sure to press play on Blxst’s brand new music video for “Be Forreal” down below.