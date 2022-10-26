Last week, Jeezy and DJ Drama reunited for the mixtape SNOFALL, a 17-song offering with features from Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Yesterday (Oct. 25), the Atlanta legend liberated a new visual from that project for the Dugg-assisted “Put The Minks Down,” which boasts production from J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and contains some of Jeezy’s most potent bars to date:

“Livin’ legend in the flesh, had a million dollars back when I was wearing Guess, two 53 times, guess I had a nina left, hundred in the door panel got it leaning to the left, Pyrex glass handle, yea, shout out to my chef, kitchen fork, warm water, yea, shout out to myself, sit it on ’em paper towels, ay, but I’ma need some plastic, weigh these and flip those, yeah, we doin’ gymnastics on me, count a million with my eyes closed, and I can whip a whole one with a blindfold, and I can get ’em to you n**ga, next day…”

The accompanying clip for “Put The Minks Down” comes courtesy of Jerry Production and shows Jeezy taking a trip to Detroit, MI. While hometown hero Dugg doesn’t make a cameo appearance due to ongoing legal issues, a massive crowd assists the Thug Motivation star in his absence with additional shots of high-end cars riding through the neighborhood streets.

SNOFALL arrived a couple of years after Jeezy’s 12th studio LP, The Recession 2, which contained 15 cuts and a wealth of contributions from Tamika Mallory, Yo Gotti, E-40, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, and Rick Ross. The project was a top 20 success thanks to roughly 28,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. It also peaked at the seventh spot on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart following its debut. Press play on Jeezy’s “Put The Minks Down” video below.