42 Dugg is not allowing his current legal issues to stop his musical output. Yesterday (Aug. 17), the Detroit emcee dropped off his latest single “IDGAF,” a TyyMachine and ​JM-backed effort that’s full of the street-oriented subject matter that 42 Dugg is well-known for:

“Keep the sleaze runnin’, keep the jeans comin’, what they chargin’ now? Ayy, I don’t give a f**k but I want 45, come get some p**sy up, yeah, Megan, I’m Tory a**, 32s, 49s, CRX is pourin’ lines, tryna fold, borderline, these n**gas geekin’, he only brought fifty K, well, how you want a feature? What’s your name? Nice to meet ya, this for Val and Tameeka, this for lost soul, hard n**ga, heart cold, b**ch, I grew up with a burner code, now I get a mil’ a check, call me Darko…”

“IDGAF” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Gerard Victor. Viewers can catch 42 Dugg delivering his rhymes while showing off jewelry, high-end trucks, and more in a dark setting.

It’s been a little more than a year since 42 Dugg liberated his last solo effort Free Dem Boyz, a 19-song body of work with features from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel. Months after its initial release, the top-ten mixtape received a deluxe upgrade with seven additional tracks and notable assists from Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, and more.

Since then, 42 Dugg teamed up with Gee for the well-received joint project Last Ones Left, which saw the duo delivering hard-hitting raps alongside their respective crew members. More recently, Dugg joined Yo Gotti and the rest of the Collective Music Group roster for the compilation Gangsta Art. Fans can press play on 42 Dugg’s “IDGAF” video below.