One thing about Sexyy Red, she’s going to tell a jaw-dropping story.

During a recent interview with “Montreality,” the St. Louis rapper opened up about her love life, revealing the most romantic thing a guy has ever done for her — and it was a robbery.

“It was my first boyfriend,” Sexyy recalled. “I was just in high school, he was a little older than me, and it was Valentine’s Day. I’ll never forget. He robbed somebody, and gave me the money and gave me the belt he stole, and it was just so sweet ’cause he was out of breath and stuff. He was like, ‘Here, I just got this for you.’ I was like, ‘Aww, so sweet. Thank you.’ Because nobody ever did nothing like that for me. He stole for me. So, I was like, ‘Oh, you did that for me? Really?'”

She continued, “And I know he didn’t have it. So, the fact that you still made a way and you did what you had to do, that was nice. And it was only $13. But it was nice. And it was a fake Gucci belt… It was sweet.” You can check out the full conversation below.