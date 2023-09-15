Drake season has officially returned. Today (Sept. 15), he unveiled a new single titled “Slime You Out,” a collaboration alongside SZA that’s taken from his forthcoming album, FOR ALL THE DOGS. Produced by BNYX, the track is an R&B ballad that sees Drizzy showing regrets over putting trust and effort into a past relationship.

“You b**ches really get carried away, makin’ mistakes, then you beg me to stay, got me waitin’ on you like I’m Arrogant Tae, you got my mind in a terrible place, whipped and chained you, like American slaves, act like you not, used to share it in space, I met the n**ga you stalk around place, how would that even comparisons, baby? This next time, I swear on my grandmother grave, I’m slimin’ you for them kid choices you made, slimin’ you out, this ain’t the littest, I could get on you b**ches…”

FOR ALL THE DOGS was announced back in June via a promotion for the Toronto star’s first literature piece, “Titles Ruin Everything.” “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me,” he stated at the time. Since then, he’s continued to tease the body of work during his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage. In August, he liberated the project’s official artwork, which was drawn by his son, Adonis.

Meanwhile, SZA continues to sail off the overwhelming success of her 2022 sophomore effort, SOS. The 23-song LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 318,000 album-equivalent units sold and remained in that position for 10 nonconsecutive weeks — the most from a female artist for the current decade. SOS also earned the TDE songstress a triple-platinum certification. Press play on “Slime You Out” below.