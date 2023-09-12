The speculation surrounding Drake’s For All The Dogs is now at a fever pitch, and fans have been wondering how the long-awaited album will sound upon pressing play. At his latest concert on Monday (Sept. 11), the OVO talent announced that he’ll be providing the masses with a taste via a single this week. Presumably, the track will arrive on Friday (Sept. 15).

“I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven’t said yet. I know y’all excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out. I’ma drop a song for y’all this week,” he said during his “It’s All A Blur Tour” stop at the University of Texas’ Moody Center. “Yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y’all. Deeply, by the way, I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake recently took to social media to confirm that For All The Dogs will be released Sept. 22 following a year’s worth of teasing and rumored delays. The LP’s artwork was drawn by the Canadian star’s son, Adonis.

Back in June 2022, the “God’s Plan” rapper delved into the electronic genre with Honestly, Nevermind, a 14-song project with a single appearance from 21 Savage and production from the likes of Black Coffee, Gordo, Alex Lustig, &ME, and Beau Nox. Months later, he and 21 reconnected for the joint effort Her Loss, complete with collaborations alongside Travis Scott, Birdman, Young Nudy, Elijah Fox, Big Bank, Lil Yachty, and more. In that same time frame, Drake contributed to songs like DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE,” Popcaan’s “We Caa Done,” J Hus’ “Who Told You,” Young Thug’s “Oh U Went,” and Travis Scott‘s “MELTDOWN.” He also delivered an impressive “On The Radar Radio” freestyle alongside Central Cee this past July.