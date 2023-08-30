On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Drake brought his “It’s All A Blur Tour” to Vancouver in Canada for the first of two nights. As supporting act 21 Savage was unable to perform, the Toronto star decided to surprise the attendees in Rogers Arena with a substitute — Houston’s own Travis Scott.

“For the first time ever in Vancouver. Astro and The Boy. We in this b**ch! T Time!” Drizzy yelled to the crowd before the duo went into a live rendition of their UTOPIA collaboration “MELTDOWN,” as could be seen in fan-recorded footage of the show. They also performed “SICKO MODE,” the diamond-certified standout from Scott’s 2018 album, ASTROWORLD.

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” first kicked off back in July and it’s set to continue through North America until October. Given his history, European fans can probably rest assured that the OVO captain will announce dates for across the pond sooner than later.

Back in November 2022, Drake and 21 Savage joined forces for Her Loss, which contained another Scott-backed effort titled “P**sy & Millions.” Birdman, Young Nudy, Tay Keith, Big Bank, Lil Yachty, and others contributed to the hard-hitting body of work. Her Loss debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 album-equivalent units sold, with songs like “Rich Flex,” “Major Distribution,” “On BS,” and “Spin Bout U” landing within the top five of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Take a look at Drake’s remaining tour schedule below.

“It’s All A Blur Tour” remaining dates:

Aug. 30: Vancouver, Canada — Rogers Arena

Sept. 1-2: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5-6: Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 8: Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sept. 11-12: Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sept. 14-15: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Sept. 17-18: Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sept. 20: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Sept. 22-23: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sept. 25-26: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sept. 28-29: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 1-2: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 5 & 7: Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 9: Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center