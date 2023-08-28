During one of the recent stops of “The Final Lap Tour,” 50 Cent connected with one of his fans during a meet-and-great. The individual in question recreated the G-Unit rapper’s classic turn-of-the-century “uniform,” complete with a durag, a tank top, and a bulletproof vest, sparking a humorous reaction from the man himself that was caught on video. “You see that? Drake get a bra, I get this!” 50 stated before taking a snap with the dedicated concertgoer.

As REVOLT previously reported, the “Many Men (Wish Death)” star shared a video that saw him admitting envy over Drake’s highly publicized “It’s All A Blur Tour” and the countless bras that have been thrown onto the Canadian talent’s stage in the past month.

“Could you please go get me some Drake fans? S**t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here,” he vented. “I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career… Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?”

Not long after, Drizzy took to his Instagram Stories to provide a humorous response. “Fif, lemme pull up for a pep talk,” the OVO head honcho wrote.