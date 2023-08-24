On Wednesday (Aug. 23), 50 Cent shared a video where he jokingly complained about not receiving the same treatment as a certain Canadian during the ongoing “Final Lap Tour.” “Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? S**t just don’t feel right,” the G-Unit star said on camera. “I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

Not long after, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to respond to his hip hop peer. “Fif, lemme pull up for a pep talk,” the OVO talent quipped following a string of laughing emojis.

Bras or no bras, both 50’s current excursion and Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage have been drawing in huge numbers since they both began in July. While Drizzy hasn’t confirmed a global expansion, “The Final Lap Tour” is already confirmed for dates in Europe, Asia, and Australia once its North American leg completes in September. Earlier this month, 50 announced that he’s even making a stop in the Middle Eastern country of Bahrain, virtually ensuring that no stone will be left unturned.

Outside of music, the Queens veteran continues to make huge strides in the business world. On Monday (Aug. 21), he revealed that his Sire Spirits brand partnered with the Washington Commanders, effectively designating Le Chemin du Roi and Branson as the organization’s official champagne and cognac, respectively. “The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community,” 50 stated in a press release. “I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and champagne to fans throughout the region.”