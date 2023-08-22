There have been rumors circulating of a Drake and Frank Ocean collaboration.

In a recent episode, Zane Lowe was excited to discuss Drake’s upcoming album, For All the Dogs, on his Apple Music Radio broadcast.

During the show, Lowe claimed it features a collaboration that has never been done but could shake the industry, while also calling the collaboration a “feature of dreams.”

Ocean’s name was never mentioned, but his 2016 song “Nikes” was played after Lowe’s announcement of a collaboration.

This was not the first time hints were dropped at an upcoming collaboration between the two. Last week, Drizzy posted a shot of Ocean’s Blonde LP vinyl on his Instagram Stories.

Furthermore, the artists have interacted many times over the past year despite never working together on music. Their interactions have only fueled the rumors of a possible duet.

One example is when the 6 God bought a $2 million chain from Ocean’s Homer jewelry line. He also gave his fellow musician a shout-out on the track “Privileged Rappers” from the Her Loss album.

The lyrics state, “The diamonds, they hit like a rainbow, that’s ’cause the necklace a Frank.”

However, Lowe took to his Twitter on Tuesday (Aug. 22), and denied making any comments on his radio show. The host stated that he has not mentioned Drake’s new album, barely mentions Frank, and has not broadcasted in several weeks.

While Ocean has not been confirmed or denied for the album, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj has been confirmed by Drake himself.

Fans awaiting the release of the For All the Dogs album got a sneak peek when the cover art was revealed on Monday. The cover art was designed by the Champagne Papi’s 5-year-old son, Adonis.

Drizzy has not announced the date of his album release, but has stated the album is “coming real soon.”