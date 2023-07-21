Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Magic Johnson is breaking down barriers once thought impossible to many — and not in the NBA.

On Thursday (June 20), the former Los Angeles Lakers star became part owner of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders. He accomplished the milestone as part of a group led by billionaire Josh Harris, who received approval from all 32 NFL owners. The Washington Street Journal shared that the team was sold for approximately $6 billion.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me,” Johnson said in an interview with the “TODAY” show. “As a proud Black man,” he added before becoming emotional. “You got me choking up now.” The NBA legend continued, “I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities, but I’m going to excel, not only for myself, but my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see [ourselves] in these seats. And I want people to know that we can do the job.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, “The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties, and we welcome them to the NFL as well.” Before the group took ownership of the team, the Commanders were owned by Dan Snyder.

On Twitter, Johnson opened up more about his new venture. “God is so good… I still can’t believe it!” he wrote. “I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete, and now businessman and team owner, it’s all been a dream that has come full circle.”

“I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders,” Johnson noted. “I’m especially thankful to Josh Harris, who allowed me to be one of his partners with the Commanders. He is an amazing man, great friend, incredible businessman, proven owner, and winner with the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh and his team have been first class throughout this entire process. Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best-in-class organization.”

Flau'jae praises Angel Reese for teaching her how to be a good leader

By Vayda Sorel
  /  07.20.2023

Gabby Douglas announces return to gymnastics in 2024

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Rihanna reacts to earning Emmy nod for Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

LeBron James' daughter hilariously stops Savannah James from swearing while honoring the NBA legend at the ESPYs

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.13.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reportedly welcome baby girl

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Halftime Report | Tori Bowie's heartbreaking death and the dangers of bringing Black life into the world

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.12.2023

Kyrie Irving inks shoe deal with Chinese sportswear company ANTA

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Simone Biles breaks her silence after USA Gymnastics announced her return to competition

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.06.2023

Lou Will admits being in a polygamous relationship became very expensive

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.29.2023

Nikki Mudarris says she outgrew "Love & Hip Hop" and no longer goes by "Miss Nikki Baby"

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.29.2023

Vanessa Bryant awarded over $1.5 million in lawsuit following BodyArmor investment

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Miss Nikki Baby & LiAngelo Ball

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.26.2023

21 Savage hosts basketball camp for Atlanta kids on Father's Day

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Members of the sports world respond to the NBA suspending Ja Morant for 25 games

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Ja Morant receives 25-game suspension for “alarming and disconcerting” behavior

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023
View More

Revolt - New Episodes