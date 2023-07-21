Magic Johnson is breaking down barriers once thought impossible to many — and not in the NBA.

On Thursday (June 20), the former Los Angeles Lakers star became part owner of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders. He accomplished the milestone as part of a group led by billionaire Josh Harris, who received approval from all 32 NFL owners. The Washington Street Journal shared that the team was sold for approximately $6 billion.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me,” Johnson said in an interview with the “TODAY” show. “As a proud Black man,” he added before becoming emotional. “You got me choking up now.” The NBA legend continued, “I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities, but I’m going to excel, not only for myself, but my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see [ourselves] in these seats. And I want people to know that we can do the job.”