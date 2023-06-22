S3 E20 | Peezy
WATCH

S3 E20 | Peezy

01:07:06
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  06.22.2023

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Peezy stops by to discuss his hit song “2 Million Up,” being a Black man vs. being a Black woman in America, his views on marriage, having a small circle and so much more. Watch!

Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Peezy
Rap

Episodes

View More View More

Trick Daddy talks hip hop, women's standards, Sukihana & his cooking show | 'Big Facts'

Miami icon Trick Daddy is in the building for the latest episode of “Big Facts.” ...
By REVOLT

Real Boston Richey talks Future, snitching allegations, getting signed & fatherhood | 'Big Facts'

The “Big Facts” podcast is back with a special edition episode featuring a one-on-one interview ...
By REVOLT

Goldmouf Famgoon on "trap n**gas" on social media, his prison stint, music and more | 'Big Facts'

Goldmouf Famgoon joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss social media changing ...
By REVOLT

Fat Trel talks harsh prison conditions and Rick Ross being rap's GOAT | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Fat Trel discusses his time in prison and ...
By REVOLT
View More View More