In a playful video posted to his Instagram page today (Aug. 23), 50 Cent went off on his tour staff because nobody is treating him like Drake. “Can somebody help me with my feet please?” the G-Unit boss yelled out in the backstage hallway. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat muthaf**kin’ Drake like this.”

He continued, “Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? S**t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! Bras every night. I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.” 50 Cent then approached a man and asked him, “What do you do?” to which he replied, “I sort out the setlist.”

“This is your fault,” the “Many Men” hitmaker said. “Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?” In the accompanying caption, 50 Cent wrote, “It’s too many [ninja emojis] on this tour s**t, treat me like I’m DRAKE. [Shrug emoji] I want to see tetas too.” Check out the video below: