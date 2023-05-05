It’s time for fans to get their coins together because 50 Cent has made a major announcement.
After teasing his audience with a post that read “20 years later” alongside a cover art picture of broken glass with a countdown, 50 unveiled the surprising news. Yesterday (May 4), the New York native announced “The Final Lap Tour” in honor of his first major-label album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, turning 20 in 2023.
The 47-year-old artist revealed special guests will join him on his five-month global musical experience. For the entire tour, Busta Rhymes will also hit the stage. Singer and songwriter Jeremih will make a special appearance during the North America dates only.
“You’ve waited long enough!” 50 captioned his Instagram post. “‘The Final Lap Tour’ celebrating Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ – 20 years later… I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe, including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more.”
The “Best Friend” songwriter informed viewers that more special guests and markets will be announced soon. He also requested tourgoers register as verified fans at 50Cent.com to gain access to his presale tickets starting Wednesday (May 10). On Friday (May 12), limited tickets will be available for a general sale on Ticketmaster.
In 2003, 50 put the music industry on notice when he released Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The album was a hit with fellow artists and fans. The project’s commercial success led to it taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. But it wasn’t the only accolade the album saw on the entertainment site. 50’s “In da Club” and “21 Questions” also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2019, the “Candy Shop” hitmaker celebrated the project turning 16. On Twitter, he wrote, “Feb. 6, 2003. I released the largest debut hip hop album ever. 13.3M sold.”
