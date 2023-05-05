Photo: David Wolff – Patrick / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

It’s time for fans to get their coins together because 50 Cent has made a major announcement.

After teasing his audience with a post that read “20 years later” alongside a cover art picture of broken glass with a countdown, 50 unveiled the surprising news. Yesterday (May 4), the New York native announced “The Final Lap Tour” in honor of his first major-label album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, turning 20 in 2023.

The 47-year-old artist revealed special guests will join him on his five-month global musical experience. For the entire tour, Busta Rhymes will also hit the stage. Singer and songwriter Jeremih will make a special appearance during the North America dates only.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

“You’ve waited long enough!” 50 captioned his Instagram post. “‘The Final Lap Tour’ celebrating Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ – 20 years later… I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe, including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more.”

The “Best Friend” songwriter informed viewers that more special guests and markets will be announced soon. He also requested tourgoers register as verified fans at 50Cent.com to gain access to his presale tickets starting Wednesday (May 10). On Friday (May 12), limited tickets will be available for a general sale on Ticketmaster. 

In 2003, 50 put the music industry on notice when he released Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The album was a hit with fellow artists and fans. The project’s commercial success led to it taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. But it wasn’t the only accolade the album saw on the entertainment site. 50’s “In da Club” and “21 Questions” also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2019, the “Candy Shop” hitmaker celebrated the project turning 16. On Twitter, he wrote, “Feb. 6, 2003. I released the largest debut hip hop album ever. 13.3M sold.”

Tion Wayne travels the world in "Healing" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

Conway The Machine drops off new 'Won't He Do It' album

By DJ First Class
  /  05.05.2023

Stormzy returns with new visual for "Need You" with Ayra Starr and Tendai

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

IDK officially reveals new ‘F65’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

REVOLT Premiere: DJ Holiday, Wiz Khalifa, and O.T. Genesis link up for "No Stress" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Baby 9eno joins E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp for "Talk My S**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

NXTFRIDAY unveils latest visual for "Off Her Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023
