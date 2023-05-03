The multihyphenate 50 Cent is up to something on social media, and fans don’t know what it is.

Earlier today (May 3), online users noticed the New York rapper nearly wiped his Instagram page clean, leaving only one post. “Twenty years later,” 50 Cent wrote underneath an image with a countdown set to expire tomorrow (May 4).

One belief amongst some of his fans was that the 47-year-old lyricist’s post hinted at the anniversary of his first major-label album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which was released in 2003. Like 50 Cent’s IG announcement, the project featured a shattered glass cover art.

The Houston resident’s 2003 body of work was a big commercial success. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and hit singles “In da Club” and “21 Questions” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the publication reported. On the 16th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 50 wrote on Twitter, “Feb. 6, 2003. I released the largest debut hip hop album ever. 13.3M sold. Do you ‘Remember the Time?’ ‘Billie Jean’ [and] ‘Thriller.’ All No. 1 hits. Lol.”

Feb 6 2003 I released the largest debut hip hop album ever. 13.3 M Sold 👀Do you remember the time, Billie jean, thriller all #1 hits LOL pic.twitter.com/iPbieDJnUb — 50cent (@50cent) February 6, 2019

Two years after the project dropped, 50 Cent starred in and released his autobiographical film of the same name. Over the years, the media mogul has continued his work in the TV/film industry. In 2014, 50 Cent aired his drama series “Power” on Starz. Under his G-Unit Film and Television production banner, the wise businessman has spun three additional spin-off shows.

In 2021, he presented “BMF” (Black Mafia Family) on the platform. After the success of his shows and the tumultuous relationship between him and Starz, 50 Cent signed a deal with Fox Entertainment. With his new partnership, the Queens-born executive producer looks to continue the success of his televised storytelling. On April 30, 50 Cent revealed he acquired a 985,000-square-foot facility to turn into G-Unit Studios.