The multihyphenate 50 Cent is up to something on social media, and fans don’t know what it is.
Earlier today (May 3), online users noticed the New York rapper nearly wiped his Instagram page clean, leaving only one post. “Twenty years later,” 50 Cent wrote underneath an image with a countdown set to expire tomorrow (May 4).
One belief amongst some of his fans was that the 47-year-old lyricist’s post hinted at the anniversary of his first major-label album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which was released in 2003. Like 50 Cent’s IG announcement, the project featured a shattered glass cover art.
View this post on Instagram
The Houston resident’s 2003 body of work was a big commercial success. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and hit singles “In da Club” and “21 Questions” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the publication reported. On the 16th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 50 wrote on Twitter, “Feb. 6, 2003. I released the largest debut hip hop album ever. 13.3M sold. Do you ‘Remember the Time?’ ‘Billie Jean’ [and] ‘Thriller.’ All No. 1 hits. Lol.”
Feb 6 2003 I released the largest debut hip hop album ever. 13.3 M Sold 👀Do you remember the time, Billie jean, thriller all #1 hits LOL pic.twitter.com/iPbieDJnUb
— 50cent (@50cent) February 6, 2019
Two years after the project dropped, 50 Cent starred in and released his autobiographical film of the same name. Over the years, the media mogul has continued his work in the TV/film industry. In 2014, 50 Cent aired his drama series “Power” on Starz. Under his G-Unit Film and Television production banner, the wise businessman has spun three additional spin-off shows.
In 2021, he presented “BMF” (Black Mafia Family) on the platform. After the success of his shows and the tumultuous relationship between him and Starz, 50 Cent signed a deal with Fox Entertainment. With his new partnership, the Queens-born executive producer looks to continue the success of his televised storytelling. On April 30, 50 Cent revealed he acquired a 985,000-square-foot facility to turn into G-Unit Studios.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video
DeJ Loaf updates her fans in "100 Million" video
Trending
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!