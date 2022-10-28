50 Cent continues to build his empire in the television industry one deal at a time. According to Variety on Thursday (Oct. 27), the hip hop entrepreneur has inked a new three-project partnership deal with the media company Lusid Media.

He said in a statement following the announcement: “I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year. G-Unit Film & Television continues to go from strength to strength, and this partnership with Lusid is another great collaboration for the team.”

“50 Cent is a storytelling phenomenon, and we’re excited by the combination of our track record in the unscripted entertainment space and the dynamism of 50 and the G-Unit team,” said Lusid Media President Zak Weisfeld. “There’s a whole different energy and a unique point of view that makes our joint projects really special.”

Variety reports that the companies have already started working on a project together. Although details for the new series are still under wraps, it is known to be an unscripted true crime show on Peacock that is expected to debut in 2023. The 47-year-old actor will executive produce the program and will collaborate with Lusid on two more projects as part of their partnership.

On Thursday, 50 shared the news on his Instagram account with the caption: “If you [are] not with me, [then] you [are] against me. We can work together, or you can watch me work. I’m getting s**t done whether you like it or not. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Last month, the mogul revealed on social media that his deal with the network STARZ had ended. In an Instagram post showing the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room, he said: “This is my vibe right now! STARZ deal [is] done. We had nothing but success, so no hard feelings. I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly.”

You can check out 50’s Instagram posts announcing his deal with Lusid Media and him confirming his departure from STARZ down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)