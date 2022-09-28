On Nov. 3, the highly anticipated “Hip Hop Homicides” series will officially premiere on WE tv and stream the following Monday on ALLBLK. The forthcoming show is an investigative series produced by 50 Cent and hosted by Van Lathan. It will take a deep dive into the unsolved murders in the hip hop community by breaking down evidence, gathering exclusive eyewitness testimonies, and analyzing conspiracies.

Today (Sept. 28), 50 Cent revealed the official trailer for “Hip Hop Homicides,” giving fans the first preview of what’s in store. The new clip opens with a montage including XXXTENTACION, Pop Smoke, King Von, and other rappers who have tragically passed away.

“As of 2022, there have been a staggering number of rappers who have been murdered,” Lathan said in the opening scene. “And more than half of those cases are unsolved. I’m your host, Van Lathan, and together with executive producer 50 Cent, we’re here to bring these cases into the light.”

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories,” 50 Cent said about the show via press release back in January. “Hip hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

50 Cent has achieved undeniable success as an executive producer over the years, most notably for his critically acclaimed “Power” series and its multiple spin-off shows that make up the “Power” universe. Earlier this year, he delved into what he has learned so far in this role. “A little more patience,” the “Many Men” rapper said. “Because my idea was right in music… I think you become passionate in music because you can see the choices the artist is making, but that’s a whole new world, film and television.”

Be sure to check out the official trailer for “Hip Hop Homicides” down below.