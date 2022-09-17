50 Cent’s contract with the Starz network has finally run its course, according to the rapper. In the past two years, he has shared several grievances regarding how the network has handled his multiple “Power” spinoff series.

In one instance, 50 called those in charge at Starz “incompetent” when an episode of “Power Book IV: Force” leaked early this year. In another instance, he accused the network of leaking an episode of “BMF” and then pulling it from streaming platforms.

“Starz is a s**t show, they better sell it fast,” he wrote in a social post in 2021. “They put the f**king ‘BMF’ show on, then took it down. What network does sh*t like that? They just ruined the anticipation of the episode I directed. I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore,” he added.

This past April, the entertainment mogul even called for fans to boycott the network for six months. “I know you saw the last episode of Tommy. You saw ‘Force’ right? That’s it. It’s over. It’s a wrap, so check it out, no 50 on Starz for six months so we’re shutting it down. No Starz for six months. That’s right, you heard me. No Starz for six months till 50 comes back. When ‘BMF,’ Tariq, Tommy, and all that come back, that’s when we come back. See y’all in six months.

But, on Saturday (Sept. 17), the “Power” co-creator posted a clip of the Pittsburgh Pirates team celebrating a big win along with the news of his Starz deal being fulfilled. “This is my vibe right now! STARZ deal done. We had nothing but success, so no hard feelings. I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly,” he captioned the video.

In a follow-up post, he shared a photo of a calendar with today (Sept. 17) circled. “09-17-22 official day of really owning my content & deciding where and how I do it moving forward!!! GLG. GreenLightGang. Bullseye, we don’t miss. BOOM.”

In 2014, 50’s hit show “Power” debuted starring Omari Hardwick. The show following drug kingpin James “Ghost” St. Patrick ran for six seasons, with the finale airing in 2020. The success of that one project opened the door for three spinoff series, “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.” See 50’s post below announcing the big news.