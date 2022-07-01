Day one 50 Cent fans know he loves a good internet troll. When it comes to social media, 50 will absolutely say exactly what he’s thinking or feeling. Most of the time, fans get a kick out of how funny but serious Fif is. Randall Emmett, who was a producer on 50’s Starz series “Power,” is now being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple actresses. In the past, Emmett and 50 have had an interesting relationship. At one point, Emmett owed the Queen’s rapper a million dollars.

“See this is why I made him give me my Money by Monday, then after he had to stay 100 feet away from me,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram under a photo of a Page Six article that outlined the allegations against Emmett.

The former producer denied the allegations that he was offering women roles in exchange for sex through his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister. “This stems from one allegation dating back from 2012 that Randall denies,” Hofmeister told Page Six. “These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute.”

She added that Randall’s ex-fiancée was using the allegations as a ploy to “remain relevant.” “Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television,” Hofmeister added. Lala Kent even went as far as to reveal to the world on an episode of Vanderpump Rules that her ex-fiancée owed 50 a large sum of money. When the debt went unpaid, 50 Cent did what he does best and trolled the former producer on social media.

