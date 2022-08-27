Fans may be floored to find out T.I. was once considered for a role in 50 Cent’s “Power” universe. According to “Power Book II: Ghost” stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr., the “ATL” actor would have portrayed defense attorney Davis MacLean.

“This is a rumor I can’t confirm, I heard T.I. was supposed to play Method Man’s character,” Paolo told TMZ. In the series, he plays Brayden Weston, the boarding school best friend of Rainey’s character, Tarik. Adding that he did not have too many details to offer up, Paolo said, “I don’t know if there was a beef or something happened, then he never wound up playing him and Method was able to play him.”

“I don’t know what their case might of been,” Rainey chimed in. The Ghost protégé said rumors of T.I. joining the cast first circulated during pre-production. However, by the time the cast and crew were set to begin filming, it was clear which of the rappers would ultimately play MacLean. “We showed up to set and Method was there, so that was really it,” said Rainey.

T.I. has yet to address the speculation online. During a past interview with XXL’s “Hip Hop Moments of Clarity” podcast, 50 revealed that he had to work to convince Meth to join the show. “See I got Meth. I had to work to get him. Man, he ain’t got’ [gotta] tell you how I was begging him to do this,” said the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper in 2020.

Since becoming one of the show’s breakout stars, Meth has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to flex his acting chops. “The work that y’all put in, 50, it changed a lot of s**t to the point where it’s like you couldn’t give up on the show. Each week, the ratings is going up and up and up, said the Wu-Tang Clan emcee during the podcast episode. He continued by praising the show’s captivating storylines, which pull in viewers week after week. “What kept ’em coming back is definitely the storylines and how authentic everything f**king is at the end of the day and s**t. I’m just honored to even be a part of something like that, nah mean?”