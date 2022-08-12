Today (Aug. 12), Tyga unveils his latest single “Sunshine” alongside Jhené Aiko and the late Pop Smoke, making the tune both catchy and bittersweet as a result. The track sees all parties rapping and harmonizing about building a relationship with a special someone:

“I know you wanna chill with a player, but all you have to do is be real with a player, just answer your phone whenever I call, calm me down, pick me up whenever I fall … hop your ass in my Benz because you like my style, you know me, I’ll do anything to make you smile, I need a lady in the streets, a sneaky link, gotta watch how you move, what you get is what you see, out of sight, out of mind, but I still adore you, but you see mе on the FaceTime, you know I’d nеver ignore you, you know pain is love, my love is loyal…”

It’s been three years since the release of Tyga’s seventh studio LP Legendary, which — including its deluxe edition — contained 23 songs and collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Blueface, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nicki Minaj, YG, and more. The project boasted the Offset-assisted “Taste,” a runaway hit that earned Tyga a top ten entry on the Billboard Hot 200 and a seven-times Platinum certification in the United States. Since then, the rap veteran teamed up with DJ Drama for the mixtape Well Done Fever. More recently, Tyga has also liberated loose cuts like “Splash” with Moneybagg Yo, “Mrs. Bubblegum,” “Freaky Deaky” with Doja Cat, and the controversial “Ay Caramba.” Fans can press play on the accompanying clip for “Sunshine” below, which brings the song’s subject matter together with shots of Tyga and his co-star experiencing love during different times in their lives.