Tyga appeared on Power 106 in Los Angeles on Friday (July 29) to formally apologize to the Mexican community for the music video for his song, “Ay Caramba.” He is accused of perpetuating Hispanic stereotypes like hypersexuality and unprofessionalism in the visual, which was released earlier this month. See a preview clip below.

The radio station released a statement with the “Rack City” rapper as the preface. The statement read, “The L.A. Leakers is a safe space for all guests. We believe the best way to tackle problems is through open communication and we are that space for artists and our community. We appreciate Tyga and American Cholo coming in and honesty discussing the issue. Communication is the key to understanding and peace. – Justin Credible – L.A. Leakers on Power 106.”

American Cholo, who hosts a podcast that touches on issues that impact Brown communities, sat down with Tyga to discuss why his visuals were problematic. He noted that if a non-Black person had a music video filled with Black stereotypes, it would be met with outrage. Tyga went on to explain, “I’ve always done Latin records. When I’ve done something that was a Mexican record like ‘Go Loko,’ I wrote that song and I was like, this song is literally for the Mexicans I grew up with … I want to pay homage to them. This is what I seen growing up with friends of mine. When I made ‘Go Loko,’ that’s what that was. I think with ‘Ay Caramba,’ I wasn’t thinking, this is for the Mexicans I grew up with.”

The California native shared insight about what he was doing when the video dropped. He revealed, “When I dropped the video, I wasn’t in L.A., I was in Europe. And then I started seeing a lot of people offended by it, and I was kinda confused. That’s why I didn’t respond … I kinda, like, tried to do my research a little bit. I tried to ask a lot of the people that I grew up with that are Mexican.” The Collin Tilley-directed music video below has already garnered four million views, and people are speaking their minds in the comment section. One person wrote, “As A Mexicano from Compton this ain’t it, as a Chicano from California this ain’t it, as an Indigenous Native from Mexico is ain’t it, as a foo from the streets from the hoods in Los Angeles this ain’t it.” Watch below: