Today (July 8), Tyga returns to present his latest single, “Ay Caramba.” The accompanying music video shows off his creativity as he plays Spicy Rico in a dance competition show named after the song’s title. Throughout the clip, Tyga then stars in a commercial as a used car salesman, becomes the leader of a mariachi band, and more. On “Ay Caramba,” Tyga glides over a sample of Sentino’s “Helikopter Nad Blokiem” track:

Ay caramba (Ay caramba) yeah, she gon’ ride that bull like a rodeo (Ride, ride)/ Ay caramba (Ay caramba) I don’t need a name, take a pic with the number (Yeah)/ Bang like a drummer (Ayy), bounce like Hummer (Woah) we been outside runnin’ shit for ten summers (Runnin’)/

Hard to be humble, bag never fumble (No), easy with the money, n***a, you a newcomer (Hahaha)/ I can make it rain, n***as want thunder, you can have the fame ’cause n***a I don’t want it/

Tyga’s last body of work was 2019’s Legendary, which originally came with 14 tracks and features from Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bazzi, and Offset. Soon afterwards, Tyga wound up adding on nine songs to form its deluxe edition and tapped in with Starrah, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, YG, Blueface, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid for assists.

Since then, Tyga joined forces with DJ Drama on their collaborative Well Done Fever mixtape in 2020. Outside of his own music, he has been booked and busy providing features on songs like Saweetie’s “Birthday,” Lil Tjay‘s “Move,” Iggy Azalea’s “Sip It,” YG and Mozzy’s “Toot It Up,” Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky,” and Shenseea’s “Target.”

Be sure to press play on Tyga’s brand new music video for “Ay Caramba” down below.