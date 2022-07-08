By Regina Cho
  /  07.08.2022

Today (July 8), Tyga returns to present his latest single, “Ay Caramba.” The accompanying music video shows off his creativity as he plays Spicy Rico in a dance competition show named after the song’s title. Throughout the clip, Tyga then stars in a commercial as a used car salesman, becomes the leader of a mariachi band, and more. On “Ay Caramba,” Tyga glides over a sample of Sentino’s “Helikopter Nad Blokiem” track:

Ay caramba (Ay caramba) yeah, she gon’ ride that bull like a rodeo (Ride, ride)/ Ay caramba (Ay caramba) I don’t need a name, take a pic with the number (Yeah)/ Bang like a drummer (Ayy), bounce like Hummer (Woah) we been outside runnin’ shit for ten summers (Runnin’)/

Hard to be humble, bag never fumble (No), easy with the money, n***a, you a newcomer (Hahaha)/ I can make it rain, n***as want thunder, you can have the fame ’cause n***a I don’t want it/ 

Tyga’s last body of work was 2019’s Legendary, which originally came with 14 tracks and features from Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bazzi, and Offset. Soon afterwards, Tyga wound up adding on nine songs to form its deluxe edition and tapped in with Starrah, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, YG, Blueface, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid for assists.

Since then, Tyga joined forces with DJ Drama on their collaborative Well Done Fever mixtape in 2020. Outside of his own music, he has been booked and busy providing features on songs like Saweetie’s “Birthday,” Lil Tjay‘s “Move,” Iggy Azalea’s “Sip It,” YG and Mozzy’s “Toot It Up,” Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky,” and Shenseea’s “Target.”

Be sure to press play on Tyga’s brand new music video for “Ay Caramba” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SiR connects with Scribz Riley for "Life Is Good"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.08.2022

Burna Boy unveils "For My Hand" visual with Ed Sheeran

By Jon Powell
  /  07.08.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Tyga

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SiR connects with Scribz Riley for "Life Is Good"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.08.2022

Burna Boy unveils "For My Hand" visual with Ed Sheeran

By Jon Powell
  /  07.08.2022
View More

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.01.2022
View More