What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade checking in for another week of Kickin’ Facts. This week, my feature is the MSCHF x Tyga “Wavy Baby.” While you may not be familiar with the brand MSCHF, I’m sure you’re familiar with some of their controversial releases. Does last year’s “Satan Shoes” release that claimed to feature drops of real blood ring a bell? Well, the brand certainly lives up to its name, and this pair that resembles the Vans’ Old Skool silhouette has certainly caused its fair share of mischief. So much so, they are currently being sued by Vans for trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition, in addition to trademark dilution.

The limited-edition release by MSCHF and Tyga clearly channels Vans’ traditional skate shoe design with its black and white construction followed by canvas and suede paneling details. The transformation begins with the thickened sole designed to feature a wave-like base with peaks and lows. The trippy line detail on the Wavy Baby follows suit as well. While the thickened wave-like sole creates an interesting and aesthetically pleasing shoe, beware of the stability inconsistency that comes with wearing a shoe with a sole like this. MSCHF issues a clear warning via the outsole that they are not liable for any injury, death or damages sustained while wearing them.

Having personally tried on the Wavy Baby pair, I would caution anyone against wearing them for anything other than leisure or style purposes. I certainly would advise against skating in them as well but I like the idea, look and feel of the shoe. In the end, it all comes down to personal preference but I give these sneakers the Legendary Lade stamp of approval.

What are your thoughts on MSCHF’s latest controversial release? Would you wear these?

The MSCHF x Tyga “Wavy Baby” was released on April 18th, 2022 and retailed for $220.