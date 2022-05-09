What’s up everybody, and Happy Monday! It’s that time again so let’s get into my latest sneaker review. This week, it’s all about the Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95. Appropriately named after the year of their debut, 1995, the Nike Zoom Flight is a silhouette that hasn’t been released since 2015. This is also the first time it was reworked for a collaboration, and what better way to be reintroduced into a new era than by streetwear behemoth Supreme?

The construction of these still follows its original 90s build with a suede and leather upper decorated with paisley patterns throughout. Elsewhere on the sneaker is the classic Swoosh embroidered on the suede toe box as well as above the heel in leather. Speckled laces further complement the paisley prints, while a mesh tongue leading up to a suede tongue panel and a clear bubble with a printed logo highlight its new aesthetic. Co-branded hang tags and foot soles can be found throughout the packaging with a script Flight logo on the pull tab.

The most notable characteristics of the Zoom Flight have always been what are described as “bug eyes” (three on the lateral side, one on the medial sign) culminating with an enlarged one at the heel on the lateral side. This time, the bug eye gets a makeover with paisley in it and the infamous Supreme logo surrounding it.

I’m a huge fan of the throwback Nike silhouettes, mostly because I grew up on them but also because the design has held up, in my opinion. For me, it’s a perfect mix of performance and style: I could play basketball in these but also wear them out. A great collaboration all around.