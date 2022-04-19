Fresh off the Big Femme Energy Live Tour alongside Baby Rose, SayGrace, and special performances from Teyana Taylor, Ambré returns this week to deliver the official remix to “What You Deserve” and tapped in with 6lack for the assist. On the track, the two fuse their energies together over some Jason “J.LBS” Pounds production to reaffirm their lovers of their worth and how they deserve it all:

Say, why would you wait for something fake? Don’t you want the real thing? Get what you deserve, can’t nobody take what God put in front of you, so when you ready to flourish, come get/ What you deserve (You deserve, you deserve, yeah, you deserve) What you deserve, ooh (You deserve, ooh, you deserve)/

Go on and get what you deserve, ooh, oh, oh (Yeah, you deserve, get your peace)/ That’s like window shopping for pyrite, when the purpose divine/ This time I ain’t talking family

The original “What You Deserve” can be found on the recently released Big Femme Energy, Vol.1 (Deluxe) which made landfall on April 14. It included new offerings from Asiahn and B.K. Habermehl. Femme It Forward is a joint venture with Live Nation has a focus on women empowerment and aims to bring more inclusivity to the music industry. Big Femme Energy, Vol. 1 was originally released summer of 2021 as a compilation album that was led by an all-female team of artists, creatives, and executives. The compilation features songs by Tayla Parx, Lauren Jauregui, Kiana Ledé, Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Ambré, SAYGRACE, Baby Rose, Muni Long, and Sinéad Harnett.

Not counting last year’s 6pc Hot EP, it’s been three year’s since 6LACK dropped off his sophomore studio LP East Atlanta Love Letter.

Be sure to press play on the official remix of “What You Deserve” by Ambré down below.