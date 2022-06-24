YG has assembled an elite team for his latest single, “Run.” Boasting assists from Tyga, BIA, and 21 Savage, the freshly released track is a follow-up to his February single “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo. On the track, YG has the honor of setting the tone as he steps in with his opening bars:

Whole lotta bands in my left hand, the pistol got a drum, I’m the band man/ Whole lotta drink in my right hand, long live Slim 400, the hype man/ She know I got paper, she wanna get a issue, over a bitch, never act sentimental/ Drop-top coupe, this is not a rental, pull up, F8 Ferrari, fuck up they mental

Prior to this, YG and Mozzy joined forces last year for their Kommunity Service project back in May, led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” YG and Mozzy steadily dropped off music videos from the project like “Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

The California rapper also recently stopped by “Power Mornings” on Power 106 Los Angeles and gave some details about the subject matter of his forthcoming project Pray For Me. The release date has not yet been confirmed. “It’s just the growth of me personally, my headspace, what I’m on in life,” YG said. “And I think the whole COVID pandemic shit, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this shit kind of helped me get to where I’m at mentally. We human, we people, we grow. My personal growth is going to shot with everything I do. The music is just going to be my truth as far as my life right now.”

Be sure to press play on YG’s brand new single “Run” featuring 21 Savage, BIA, and Tyga down below.